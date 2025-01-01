Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nenavist poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Nenavist

Nenavist (2008 - )

Ненависть 18+
Production year 2008
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 9 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

The detective series "Hatred" premiered on television screens in 2008. It was directed by Mikhail Shevchuk. The screenplay was written by Elena Rayskaya, who previously wrote the novel "Embracing Life," which served as the basis for the film. The main roles in the movie were played by Andrey Chubchenko, Elena Laguta, Dmitry Lomovsky, and Svetlana Dorokhina. The plot unfolds in Russia in the late 1980s, with the key theme focusing on love and loyalty. The main character is Major Volkov, a mature and accomplished leader who arrives in a new city and disrupts the plans of the local captain. The hatred of all the characters in the TV series leads them to irreparable losses and shatters their lives. The series boasts tender music, unique Russian landscapes, and impeccable performances by the actors.
Cast
Cast
Valentina Pugacheva
Vladislav Demin
Yuriy Sysoev
Ivan Solovev
Ivan Solovev
Yelena Laguta
Dzhuletta Gering
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Seasons
Nenavist - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 11 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more