The detective series "Hatred" premiered on television screens in 2008. It was directed by Mikhail Shevchuk. The screenplay was written by Elena Rayskaya, who previously wrote the novel "Embracing Life," which served as the basis for the film. The main roles in the movie were played by Andrey Chubchenko, Elena Laguta, Dmitry Lomovsky, and Svetlana Dorokhina. The plot unfolds in Russia in the late 1980s, with the key theme focusing on love and loyalty. The main character is Major Volkov, a mature and accomplished leader who arrives in a new city and disrupts the plans of the local captain. The hatred of all the characters in the TV series leads them to irreparable losses and shatters their lives. The series boasts tender music, unique Russian landscapes, and impeccable performances by the actors.

