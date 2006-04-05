Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Nana
Seasons
Nana All seasons
Nana
Production year
2006
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
NTV
Series rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
8.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Nana"
Season 1
47 episodes
5 April 2006 - 28 March 2007
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree