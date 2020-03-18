"Motherland: Fort Salem" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of science fiction. The events of the series take place in a fictional universe where three hundred years ago, witches made the decision to fight in a war for the American government. In exchange for power, they were promised to stop their persecution and allowed to live on their own territory. The main heroines of the show are three young witches who must defend their homeland not only with magical spells but also with real weapons.

