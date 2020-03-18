Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Motherland: Fort Salem poster
Motherland: Fort Salem poster
Motherland: Fort Salem poster
Motherland: Fort Salem poster
Motherland: Fort Salem poster
Motherland: Fort Salem poster
Motherland: Fort Salem poster
Ratings
6.6 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
7 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Motherland: Fort Salem

Motherland: Fort Salem (2020 - …)

Motherland: Fort Salem 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Motherland: Fort Salem" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of science fiction. The events of the series take place in a fictional universe where three hundred years ago, witches made the decision to fight in a war for the American government. In exchange for power, they were promised to stop their persecution and allowed to live on their own territory. The main heroines of the show are three young witches who must defend their homeland not only with magical spells but also with real weapons.
Родина: Форт Салем - trailer второго сезона
Motherland: Fort Salem  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Eliot Laurence
Eliot Laurence
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Taylor Hickson
Taylor Hickson Raelle Collar
Ashley Nicole Williams
Ashley Nicole Williams Abigail Bellweather
Demetria McKinney
Demetria McKinney Anacostia Quartermain
Jessica Sutton
Jessica Sutton Tally Craven
Amalia Holm
Amalia Holm Scylla Ramshorn
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Motherland: Fort Salem - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Motherland: Fort Salem - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
Motherland: Fort Salem - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more