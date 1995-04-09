Menu
Amalia Holm
Date of Birth
9 April 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)

Popular Films

The Eternal Road 7.0
The Eternal Road (2017)
Motherland: Fort Salem 6.6
Motherland: Fort Salem (2020)
Midsummer Night 0.0
Midsummer Night (2024)

Filmography

Åremorden
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Sweden
Midsummer Night
Drama 2024, Norway
Delete Me
Drama 2021, Norway
Motherland: Fort Salem 6.6
Drama, Action, Mystery 2020, USA
The Eternal Road 7
The Eternal Road Ikitie
Drama, War, History 2017, Finland / Estonia / Sweden
