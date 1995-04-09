Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Amalia Holm
Amalia Holm
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amalia Holm
Amalia Holm
Amalia Holm
Date of Birth
9 April 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Popular Films
7.0
The Eternal Road
(2017)
6.6
Motherland: Fort Salem
(2020)
0.0
Midsummer Night
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
History
Mystery
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2021
2020
2017
All
5
Films
1
TV Shows
4
Actress
5
Åremorden
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Sweden
Midsummer Night
Drama
2024, Norway
Delete Me
Drama
2021, Norway
6.6
Motherland: Fort Salem
Drama, Action, Mystery
2020, USA
7
The Eternal Road
Ikitie
Drama, War, History
2017, Finland / Estonia / Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree