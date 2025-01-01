Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Moya prekrasnaya nyanya Quotes

Moya prekrasnaya nyanya quotes

[In a hotel room, Zhanna lies down on a bed with Maksim, or so she thinks; when she puts her hand under the blanket, she realizes something is wrong]
Dzhanna Wait, wait... big nose, short hair... I can't believe my hands!
[throws the blanket away and reveals Konstantin]
Dzhanna Aah! I can't believe my eyes!
[Konstantin sits and smiles]
Konstantin Nikolaevich Do you believe in God, at least?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Every time Vika argues with her mother:]
Vika Mom!
Vika's mother Don't you "Mom" me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more