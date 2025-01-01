Menu
[In a hotel room, Zhanna lies down on a bed with Maksim, or so she thinks; when she puts her hand under the blanket, she realizes something is wrong]
Dzhanna
Wait, wait... big nose, short hair... I can't believe my hands!
[throws the blanket away and reveals Konstantin]
Dzhanna
Aah! I can't believe my eyes!
[Konstantin sits and smiles]
Konstantin Nikolaevich
Do you believe in God, at least?
[Every time Vika argues with her mother:]
Vika
Mom!
Vika's mother
Don't you "Mom" me!
Olga Prokofeva
Boris Smolkin
Anastasiya Zavorotnyuk
Lyubov Polishchuk
