Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mezalyans poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mezalyans

Mezalyans (2013 - )

Мезальянс 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Mezalliance" tells the story of an ordinary, easy-going Muscovite named Kostya, who was raised like a hothouse plant. All of his life decisions are made for him by his aunt, Alla Danilovna. Worried about her nephew's future, Alla Danilovna tries to find him a good wife. According to her, Kostya's long-time love interest is not at all suitable for marriage, so she invites the charming daughter of a colleague to live with them, but she turns out to be completely different than expected...
Cast
Cast
Elena Safonova
Elena Safonova
Mariya Kozakova
Mariya Kozakova
Natalya Batrak
Natalya Batrak
Georgiy Topolaga
Georgiy Topolaga
Liliya May
Viktoriya Taranets
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
3.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Mezalyans - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more