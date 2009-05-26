Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mental poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mental

Mental (2009 - 2009)

Mental 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 9 hours 19 minutes

TV series description

The psychiatrist seeking to save his sister as well his patients while using any means necessary.

Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Edwin Hodge
Edwin Hodge Malcolm Darius Washington
Nicholas Gonzalez
Nicholas Gonzalez Dr. Arturo Suarez
Marisa Ramirez
Marisa Ramirez Dr. Chloe Artis
Derek Webster
Derek Webster Dr. Carl Belle
Chris Vance
Chris Vance Dr. Jack Gallagher
Jacqueline McKenzie
Jacqueline McKenzie Veronica Hayden-Jones
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Mental - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more