TV Shows
Mental
Mental
Mental (2009 - 2009)
Mental
18+
Drama
Production year
2009
Country
USA
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Runtime
9 hours 19 minutes
TV series description
The psychiatrist seeking to save his sister as well his patients while using any means necessary.
Edwin Hodge
Malcolm Darius Washington
Nicholas Gonzalez
Dr. Arturo Suarez
Marisa Ramirez
Dr. Chloe Artis
Derek Webster
Dr. Carl Belle
Chris Vance
Dr. Jack Gallagher
Jacqueline McKenzie
Veronica Hayden-Jones
Series rating
7.8
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2009,
13 episodes
No reviews
Stills
