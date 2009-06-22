Menu
Ratings
6.2 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Make It or Break It

Make It or Break It (2009 - 2012)

Make It or Break It 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 48 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Make It or Break It" is a drama about a group of talented athletes training at a facility called "The Rock". The trio of leaders in the gym remains the same: determined Payson Keeler, who is focused on breaking all records; ambitious Lauren Tanner, who envies her best friend; and artistic beauty Kaylie Cruz. Despite their willpower and discipline, the girls are still teenagers dreaming of fun and relationships. However, the lives of these top Olympic hopefuls change dramatically with the arrival of Emily Kmetko, a genius from a poor family...
Creator
Holly Sorensen
Holly Sorensen
Rosa Blasi
Rosa Blasi Ronnie Cruz
Susan Ward
Susan Ward Chloe Kmetko
Peri Gilpin
Peri Gilpin Kim Keeler
Nicole Gale Anderson
Nicole Gale Anderson Kelly Parker
Josie Loren
Josie Loren Kaylie Cruz
Series rating

6.2
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Make It or Break It - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 20 episodes
 
Make It or Break It - Season 2 Season 2
2010, 20 episodes
 
Make It or Break It - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 8 episodes
 
