The TV series "Make It or Break It" is a drama about a group of talented athletes training at a facility called "The Rock". The trio of leaders in the gym remains the same: determined Payson Keeler, who is focused on breaking all records; ambitious Lauren Tanner, who envies her best friend; and artistic beauty Kaylie Cruz. Despite their willpower and discipline, the girls are still teenagers dreaming of fun and relationships. However, the lives of these top Olympic hopefuls change dramatically with the arrival of Emily Kmetko, a genius from a poor family...

Expand