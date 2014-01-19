Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Looking
Seasons
Looking All seasons
Looking
18+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
HBO
Series rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
8.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Looking"
Season 1
8 episodes
19 January 2014 - 9 March 2014
Season 2
10 episodes
11 January 2015 - 22 March 2015
Season 2016
1 episode
23 July 2016
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree