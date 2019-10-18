"Living with Yourself" is a comedy-drama series from Netflix that revolves around the story of an ordinary man named Miles Elliot who decides to improve himself through an experiment. What if you had the opportunity to become more active and successful by paying around $50,000? That's exactly what the main character decides to do, especially since his life hasn't been satisfying for a while. But something goes wrong, and instead of becoming better himself, he ends up with a perfect version of himself in the form of a clone.

