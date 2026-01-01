Menu
Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Leverage: Redemption

  • New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Sophie Devereaux's house
2835 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
Leverage headquarters
515 Madison Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
