The Labyrinth poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Labyrinth

The Labyrinth (2015 - 2015)

Labyrint 18+
Production year 2015
Country Czechia
Total seasons 1 season

TV series description

In a small border town, people start disappearing and soon their bodies are found mutilated with medieval torture devices. The traces of the crimes are scattered on both sides of the border, so the police of the Czech Republic and Slovakia have to join forces. The most important clue in the case is a triptych by Hieronymus Bosch called "The Last Judgment," from which the criminals quote excerpts. At the same time, a lost statue of the Madonna is discovered in one of the local churches, and this finding could become a significant event for the diocese.
Cast
Miroslav Donutil
Jiří Langmajer
Lenka Vlasáková
Zuzana Kajnarová
Tatiana Dyková
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
The Labyrinth - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 7 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
