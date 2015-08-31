In a small border town, people start disappearing and soon their bodies are found mutilated with medieval torture devices. The traces of the crimes are scattered on both sides of the border, so the police of the Czech Republic and Slovakia have to join forces. The most important clue in the case is a triptych by Hieronymus Bosch called "The Last Judgment," from which the criminals quote excerpts. At the same time, a lost statue of the Madonna is discovered in one of the local churches, and this finding could become a significant event for the diocese.

