At one of the Spanish nuclear power plants, an explosion occurs. The spread of radiation has been successfully contained, but the power plant and its surroundings have been preserved. Now, this place is a forbidden zone, known as "La Zona". Over time, those who fought the consequences of the disaster have died from various causes. Only one liquidator remains alive. He hoped he would never return to that dreadful place again, but after many years, a horrifying incident takes place in the forbidden zone. And now, he is the only one who knows this territory and can help solve the problem.

