Kinoafisha TV Shows The Zone

The Zone (2017 - 2017)

La Zona 18+
Production year 2017
Country Spain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Movistar+
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

At one of the Spanish nuclear power plants, an explosion occurs. The spread of radiation has been successfully contained, but the power plant and its surroundings have been preserved. Now, this place is a forbidden zone, known as "La Zona". Over time, those who fought the consequences of the disaster have died from various causes. Only one liquidator remains alive. He hoped he would never return to that dreadful place again, but after many years, a horrifying incident takes place in the forbidden zone. And now, he is the only one who knows this territory and can help solve the problem.
Cast
Emma Suárez
Eduard Fernández
Manolo Solo
Álvaro Cervantes
Marina Salas
Alexandra Jiménez
Cast and Crew

Seasons
The Zone - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 8 episodes
 
Stills
