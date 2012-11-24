Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Fire in the Snow
Fire in the Snow (2012 - 2012)
Костер на снегу
18+
Romantic
Production year
2012
Country
Russia
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Россия 1
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Cast
Characters
Cast
Characters
Cast
Characters
Darya Shcherbakova
Настя Тётушкина
Cast and Crew
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
5.2
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2012,
4 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree