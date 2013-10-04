Menu
Kiru ra kiru: KILL la KILL
Kill la Kill 16+
Production year 2013
Country Japan
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel MBS

7.0
7.8 IMDb
Kiru ra kiru: KILL la KILL - Season 1 Season 1
24 episodes 4 October 2013 - 28 March 2014
 
