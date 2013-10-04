Menu
Seasons
Kiru ra kiru: KILL la KILL All seasons
Kill la Kill
16+
Production year
2013
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
MBS
Series rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Kiru ra kiru: KILL la KILL"
Season 1
24 episodes
4 October 2013 - 28 March 2014
