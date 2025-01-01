This detective series follows the story of a young, extravagant, but highly talented police captain named Leonid Maksimovich. A true genius, no less than the famous Sherlock Holmes, Captain Gordeev can unravel the most complex mysteries. However, exceptional individuals are always disliked by their superiors, and Lenya is no exception. Despite this, he is the one called upon when a case reaches a dead end. Gordeev is favored by the mayor's wife herself, and in general, the captain is not lacking in female attention.

