Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kapitan Gordeev poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kapitan Gordeev

Kapitan Gordeev (2010 - )

Капитан Гордеев 18+
Production year 2010
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

This detective series follows the story of a young, extravagant, but highly talented police captain named Leonid Maksimovich. A true genius, no less than the famous Sherlock Holmes, Captain Gordeev can unravel the most complex mysteries. However, exceptional individuals are always disliked by their superiors, and Lenya is no exception. Despite this, he is the one called upon when a case reaches a dead end. Gordeev is favored by the mayor's wife herself, and in general, the captain is not lacking in female attention.
Cast
Cast
Viktor Verzhbitskiy
Viktor Verzhbitskiy
Konstantin Vorobyov
Konstantin Vorobyov
Vladimir Ivanov
Oleg Tkachev
Oleg Tkachev
Yuliya Kadushkevich
Sergey Vlasov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Seasons
Kapitan Gordeev - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more