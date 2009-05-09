Menu
Ischeznuvshie (2009 - 2009)

Исчезнувшие 18+
Production year 2009
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

1942. Against the backdrop of a decline in military morale, the difficult task becomes distinguishing the traitor from one's own. Once held captive by the enemy, Major Toporkov bears a stigma that makes it difficult to regain the trust of his own front. However, he possesses important information for the partisans and is ready to prove his loyalty to the country. Having received a convoy of weapons and a volunteer squad, he leads them to a concentration camp where a rebellion is being prepared. But among the brave soldiers, there is a traitor who informs the Germans of their every move.
Cast
Egor Pazenko
Vladimir Tolokonnikov
Elena Lyadova
Kirill Pirogov
Mihail Truhin
Pavel Trubiner
Series rating

0.0
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Ischeznuvshie - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 4 episodes
 
Киноафиша.инфо 30 June 2025, 18:38
Было очень интересно прочесть ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
Андрей Самофалов 15 June 2025, 11:37
Сейчас модно ругать ремейки старых советских фильмов, да и есть за что. "Исчезнувшие" - это переосмысление многосерийного телефильма… Read more…
Stills
