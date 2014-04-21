Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Ratings
few votes
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Inkvizitor
Inkvizitor (2014 - 2014)
Инквизитор
18+
Detective
Thriller
Production year
2014
Country
Russia
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
Інтер
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Cast
Characters
Cast
Characters
Cast
Characters
Viktor Verzhbitskiy
Станислав Юрьевич Крутецкий
Darya Moroz
Кира Эдуардовна Фальк
Andrey Smolyakov
Генрих Карлович Штольц
Konstantin Lavronenko
Егор Свенсон
Viktoriya Isakova
Наталья Павловна Серебрянская
Nikolay Kozak
Алексей Тимофеев
Cast and Crew
TV series in
Collections
TV Series About Female Detectives
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
6.9
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2014,
12 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree