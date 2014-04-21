Menu
Russian
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.9
Kinoafisha TV Shows Inkvizitor

Inkvizitor (2014 - 2014)

Инквизитор 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Інтер
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute
Viktor Verzhbitskiy
Viktor Verzhbitskiy Станислав Юрьевич Крутецкий
Darya Moroz
Darya Moroz Кира Эдуардовна Фальк
Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov Генрих Карлович Штольц
Konstantin Lavronenko
Konstantin Lavronenko Егор Свенсон
Viktoriya Isakova
Viktoriya Isakova Наталья Павловна Серебрянская
Nikolay Kozak
Nikolay Kozak Алексей Тимофеев
Seasons
Inkvizitor - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 12 episodes
 
Stills
