Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
I'm Not a Robot poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows I'm Not a Robot

I'm Not a Robot (2017 - 2018)

I'm Not a Robot 18+
Production year 2017
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 3 minutes
TV channel MBC
Runtime 33 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"I'm Not a Robot" is a comedic series about the first love of an arrogant recluse. Kim Min Gyu has suffered from a unique allergy to people since childhood, and as a result, he has lived in complete isolation for many years. Modern technology replaces his need for human interaction, and the young man becomes a successful businessman. One day, he invests in a project by an artificial intelligence specialist and decides to personally test the new invention. However, instead of sending an android, the scientist sends his ex-girlfriend, Ji Ah, to the guy's home...
Cast
Cast
Eom Gi-joon
Lee Byeong-joon
Hae-yeong Lee
Hae-yeong Lee
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
I'm Not a Robot - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 32 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more