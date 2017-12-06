"I'm Not a Robot" is a comedic series about the first love of an arrogant recluse. Kim Min Gyu has suffered from a unique allergy to people since childhood, and as a result, he has lived in complete isolation for many years. Modern technology replaces his need for human interaction, and the young man becomes a successful businessman. One day, he invests in a project by an artificial intelligence specialist and decides to personally test the new invention. However, instead of sending an android, the scientist sends his ex-girlfriend, Ji Ah, to the guy's home...

Expand