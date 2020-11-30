"Ideal Family" is a Russian comedy TV show consisting of multiple episodes. Alexey is the head of a large family who, by a twist of fate, loses a large sum of money. Realizing that he won't be able to afford even a vacation at a Russian resort for his family, he comes up with an unconventional way to entertain his loved ones. He suggests that his children participate in a reality show dedicated to Russian families, where viewers will have to choose the happiest one. But how will his spouse react to this idea?

