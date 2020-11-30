Menu
Idealnaya semya poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6
Idealnaya semya (2020 - …)

Идеальная семья 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Ideal Family" is a Russian comedy TV show consisting of multiple episodes. Alexey is the head of a large family who, by a twist of fate, loses a large sum of money. Realizing that he won't be able to afford even a vacation at a Russian resort for his family, he comes up with an unconventional way to entertain his loved ones. He suggests that his children participate in a reality show dedicated to Russian families, where viewers will have to choose the happiest one. But how will his spouse react to this idea?
Cast
Pavel Derevyanko
Vyacheslav Manucharov
Timur Batrutdinov
Sergey Frolov
Olga Medynich
Ivan Bychkov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2020, 16 episodes
 
