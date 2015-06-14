Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Humans poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Humans Seasons

Humans All seasons

Humans 16+
Production year 2015
Country Great Britain/USA/Sweden
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Channel 4

Series rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Humans"
Humans - Season 1 Season 1
8 episodes 14 June 2015 - 2 August 2015
 
Humans - Season 2 Season 2
8 episodes 30 October 2016 - 18 December 2016
 
Humans - Season 3 Season 3
8 episodes 17 May 2018 - 5 July 2018
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more