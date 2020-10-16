The TV show "Helstrom" is an American series about heroes with supernatural abilities. At the center of the story are a brother and sister, whose father was a horrifying serial killer. However, the pair themselves lean towards good and are saddened by their lineage. Ana and Damon strive to track down and eliminate the worst representatives of the human race. Along their journey, they encounter intriguing characters, each with their own unique powers and weaknesses, turning their crusade into a challenging task.

