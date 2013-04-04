Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Hannibal All seasons
Hannibal
18+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
NBC
Series rating
6.4
10
8.5
IMDb
All seasons of "Hannibal"
Season 1
13 episodes
4 April 2013 - 20 June 2013
Season 2
13 episodes
28 February 2014 - 23 May 2014
Season 3
13 episodes
4 June 2015 - 29 August 2015
