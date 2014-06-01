Menu
"Halt and Catch Fire" season 1 all episodes
I/O
Season 1 / Episode 1 1 June 2014
FUD
Season 1 / Episode 2 8 June 2014
High Plains Hardware
Season 1 / Episode 3 15 June 2014
Close to the Metal
Season 1 / Episode 4 22 June 2014
Adventure
Season 1 / Episode 5 29 June 2014
Landfall
Season 1 / Episode 6 6 July 2014
Giant
Season 1 / Episode 7 13 July 2014
The 214s
Season 1 / Episode 8 20 July 2014
Up Helly Aa
Season 1 / Episode 9 27 July 2014
1984
Season 1 / Episode 10 3 August 2014
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 9 серии сериала «Остановись и гори» непредвиденные противники угрожают сорвать все, над чем работала команда Cardiff Electronics. Бронь номеров на выставке COMDEX аннулирована, а Джо и Гордон обнаруживают неисправность программы.

