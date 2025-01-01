Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Gyulchatay. Radi lyubvi poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gyulchatay. Radi lyubvi

Gyulchatay. Radi lyubvi (2014 - )

Гюльчатай. Ради любви 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 12 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Gyulchatay. For the Sake of Love" is a series about the family life of an Eastern beauty, several years after her wedding. Despite frequent business trips, Viktor happily lives with his beloved wife and raises Sasha, but he worries that they cannot have a child together. Solodovnikov married Zhanna, but their marriage leaves much to be desired. The man is only pleased by his communication with his son Guli, while his wife is constantly occupied with shopping and socializing with wealthy friends.
Cast
Cast
Ivan Zhidkov
Ivan Zhidkov
Irina Rozanova
Irina Rozanova
Natalya Rudova
Natalya Rudova
Yuliya Takshina
Yuliya Takshina
Aleksey Makarov
Aleksey Makarov
Yevgeny Pronin
Yevgeny Pronin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
5.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Gyulchatay. Radi lyubvi - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more