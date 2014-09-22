Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Gotham All seasons
Gotham
16+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Series rating
7.7
7.8
IMDb
All seasons of "Gotham"
Season 1
22 episodes
22 September 2014 - 4 May 2015
Season 2
22 episodes
21 September 2015 - 23 May 2016
Season 3
22 episodes
19 September 2016 - 5 June 2017
Season 4
22 episodes
21 September 2017 - 17 May 2018
Season 5
12 episodes
3 January 2019 - 25 April 2019
