Gotham poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gotham Seasons

Gotham All seasons

Gotham 16+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Fox

Series rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
All seasons of "Gotham"
Gotham - Season 1 Season 1
22 episodes 22 September 2014 - 4 May 2015
 
Gotham - Season 2 Season 2
22 episodes 21 September 2015 - 23 May 2016
 
Gotham - Season 3 Season 3
22 episodes 19 September 2016 - 5 June 2017
 
Gotham - Season 4 Season 4
22 episodes 21 September 2017 - 17 May 2018
 
Gotham - Season 5 Season 5
12 episodes 3 January 2019 - 25 April 2019
 
