Gorizont

Горизонт 18+
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 55 minutes
Streaming service Premier
55 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Horizon" is a Russian-produced science fiction thriller about a virus that destroys humanity. When a terrifying and unbeatable strain engulfs major cities, a group of military and scientists create a bunker where they can seek refuge from the disease. They lock themselves underground for three years with peaceful civilians who have not yet been infected. Their goal is to develop a vaccine and save humanity. However, soon their supplies run out, and a GRU colonel sends a reconnaissance team to the surface.
Cast
Aleksei Kravchenko
Filipp Avdeyev
Ilya Malanin
Irina Starshenbaum
Valentin Samohin
Fedor Vorontsov
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Gorizont - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 1 episode
 
