The TV series "Horizon" is a Russian-produced science fiction thriller about a virus that destroys humanity. When a terrifying and unbeatable strain engulfs major cities, a group of military and scientists create a bunker where they can seek refuge from the disease. They lock themselves underground for three years with peaceful civilians who have not yet been infected. Their goal is to develop a vaccine and save humanity. However, soon their supplies run out, and a GRU colonel sends a reconnaissance team to the surface.

