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Kinoafisha TV Shows Good Omens Awards

"Good Omens" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Titles & Graphic Identity
Nominee
 Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
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