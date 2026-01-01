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Good Omens
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Titles & Graphic Identity
Nominee
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
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