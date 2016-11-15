Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
About
Good Behavior
Seasons
Good Behavior All seasons
Good Behavior
16+
Production year
2016
Country
USA
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
TNT
Series rating
7.8
20
votes
8
IMDb
All seasons of "Good Behavior"
Season 1
10 episodes
15 November 2016 - 10 January 2017
Season 2
10 episodes
15 October 2017 - 17 December 2017
