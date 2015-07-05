Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
God Eater poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows God Eater

God Eater (2015 - 2016)

God Eater 18+
Production year 2015
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX
Runtime 5 hours 50 minutes
Cast
Cast
Maaya Sakamoto
Kazuya Nakai
Kazuya Nakai
Hiroaki Hirata
Sayaka Ohara
Daisuke Sakaguchi
Kyle Hebert
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
God Eater - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 14 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more