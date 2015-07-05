Menu
God Eater (2015 - 2016)
God Eater
18+
Action
Anime
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Production year
2015
Country
Japan
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
Tokyo MX
Runtime
5 hours 50 minutes
Maaya Sakamoto
Kazuya Nakai
Hiroaki Hirata
Sayaka Ohara
Daisuke Sakaguchi
Kyle Hebert
Series rating
7.9
Rate
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
Season 1
2015,
14 episodes
No reviews
