Seasons
Fortitude All seasons
Fortitude
18+
Production year
2015
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Sky Atlantic
Series rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Fortitude"
Season 1
12 episodes
29 January 2015 - 9 April 2015
Season 2
10 episodes
26 January 2017
Season 3
4 episodes
6 December 2018
