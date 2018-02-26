"Final Space" is an animated series in the spirit of "Rick and Morty" and "Solar Opposites". The story revolves around Gary Goodspeed, who has been serving a 5-year sentence on a prison ship in space. When he has just one week left to serve, his dull life with his annoying psychological companion Kevin and the artificial intelligence HUE is suddenly changed by an encounter with Mooncake - a seemingly adorable planet destroyer. Later, they are joined by the bounty hunter Avocato and the girl of his dreams, Quinn. Together, they must become a family and save the universe.

