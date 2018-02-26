Menu
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Final Space

Final Space (2018 - …)

Final Space 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel TBS
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Final Space" is an animated series in the spirit of "Rick and Morty" and "Solar Opposites". The story revolves around Gary Goodspeed, who has been serving a 5-year sentence on a prison ship in space. When he has just one week left to serve, his dull life with his annoying psychological companion Kevin and the artificial intelligence HUE is suddenly changed by an encounter with Mooncake - a seemingly adorable planet destroyer. Later, they are joined by the bounty hunter Avocato and the girl of his dreams, Quinn. Together, they must become a family and save the universe.
Крайний космос - trailer сериала
Final Space  trailer сериала
Olan Rogers
Jane Lynch A.V.A.
David Tennant Lord Commander
Tika Sumpter Nightfall, Captain Quinn Aragon
Steven Yeun Little Cato
Ron Funches Fox
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Final Space - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Final Space - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 13 episodes
 
Final Space - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
