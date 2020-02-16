"Duncanville" is a multi-series animated comedy show produced by the American television channel FOX. The story revolves around an ordinary fifteen-year-old boy named Duncan. The main character lives in a small provincial town with a completely typical family: his mother works at a car park, and his father struggles to manage household chores. Duncan has two rather annoying sisters who occasionally disrupt his life. The boy's greatest desire is to grow up as quickly as possible, while one of his sisters dreams of marrying him.

