IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Duncanville

Duncanville (2020 - …)

Duncanville 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 19 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Duncanville" is a multi-series animated comedy show produced by the American television channel FOX. The story revolves around an ordinary fifteen-year-old boy named Duncan. The main character lives in a small provincial town with a completely typical family: his mother works at a car park, and his father struggles to manage household chores. Duncan has two rather annoying sisters who occasionally disrupt his life. The boy's greatest desire is to grow up as quickly as possible, while one of his sisters dreams of marrying him.
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler
Mike Scully
Amy Poehler
Annie, Duncan
Ty Burrell
Jack
Riki Lindhome
Kimberly
Yassir Lester
Yangzi
5.8
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Duncanville - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 11 episodes
 
Duncanville - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 12 episodes
 
Duncanville - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 16 episodes
 
