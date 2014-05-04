Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Dubrovskiy poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dubrovskiy

Dubrovskiy (2014 - 2014)

Дубровский 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 3 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

The plot of the series "Dubrovsky" is based on a familiar story from school years by A. S. Pushkin, transported to modern times. Here, Vladimir Dubrovsky is a determined and successful lawyer, while Maria Troekurova is the educated daughter of a wealthy businessman. Fate brings the characters together in a sad hour: a senseless quarrel between their fathers, long-time friends, ends in the death of Andrei Dubrovsky. The son returns to his hometown of Kistenevka to bid farewell to his father, but gets entangled in a real internal conflict.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Danila Kozlovsky
Danila Kozlovsky Владимир Дубровский
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Dubrovskiy - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 5 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more