The plot of the series "Dubrovsky" is based on a familiar story from school years by A. S. Pushkin, transported to modern times. Here, Vladimir Dubrovsky is a determined and successful lawyer, while Maria Troekurova is the educated daughter of a wealthy businessman. Fate brings the characters together in a sad hour: a senseless quarrel between their fathers, long-time friends, ends in the death of Andrei Dubrovsky. The son returns to his hometown of Kistenevka to bid farewell to his father, but gets entangled in a real internal conflict.

Expand