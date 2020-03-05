Menu
Devs poster
6.6 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Devs

Devs (2020 - 2020)

Devs 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA/Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Devs" is a British-American science fiction thriller about a secret division of an advanced technology company. Lily Chan is not only a young and attractive woman, but also a brilliant computer engineer. She has been working for the firm Amaya for several years, but after the tragic death of her beloved man, Lily begins to suspect that her superiors are somehow involved in his death. As she delves deeper into the secrets of the programmers, the girl learns about the mysterious closed department of Amaya.
Creator
Alex Garland
Alex Garland
Jin Ha
Jin Ha Jamie
Alison Pill
Alison Pill Katie
Zach Grenier
Zach Grenier Kenton
Karl Glusman
Karl Glusman Sergei Pavlov
Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman Forest
Series rating

6.6
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Devs - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
