The TV series "Devs" is a British-American science fiction thriller about a secret division of an advanced technology company. Lily Chan is not only a young and attractive woman, but also a brilliant computer engineer. She has been working for the firm Amaya for several years, but after the tragic death of her beloved man, Lily begins to suspect that her superiors are somehow involved in his death. As she delves deeper into the secrets of the programmers, the girl learns about the mysterious closed department of Amaya.

