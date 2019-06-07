Designated Survivor 2016 - 2019 episode 2 season 3
7.3Rate
10 votes
"Designated Survivor" season 3 all episodes
#thesystemisbroken
Season 3 / Episode 17 June 2019
#slipperyslope
Season 3 / Episode 27 June 2019
#privacyplease
Season 3 / Episode 37 June 2019
#makehistory
Season 3 / Episode 47 June 2019
#nothingpersonal
Season 3 / Episode 57 June 2019
#whocares
Season 3 / Episode 67 June 2019
#identity/crisis
Season 3 / Episode 77 June 2019
#scaredsh*tless
Season 3 / Episode 87 June 2019
#undecided
Season 3 / Episode 97 June 2019
#truthorconsequences
Season 3 / Episode 107 June 2019
Episode description
В 3 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Последний кандидат» выясняется, что процент браков среди несовершеннолетних слишком высок. Киркман собирался рассмотреть закон о запрете, но проблема оказывается куда сложнее, чем он предполагал.
