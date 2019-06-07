Menu
Designated Survivor

Designated Survivor 2016 - 2019 episode 2 season 3

"Designated Survivor" season 3 all episodes
#thesystemisbroken
Season 3 / Episode 1 7 June 2019
#slipperyslope
Season 3 / Episode 2 7 June 2019
#privacyplease
Season 3 / Episode 3 7 June 2019
#makehistory
Season 3 / Episode 4 7 June 2019
#nothingpersonal
Season 3 / Episode 5 7 June 2019
#whocares
Season 3 / Episode 6 7 June 2019
#identity/crisis
Season 3 / Episode 7 7 June 2019
#scaredsh*tless
Season 3 / Episode 8 7 June 2019
#undecided
Season 3 / Episode 9 7 June 2019
#truthorconsequences
Season 3 / Episode 10 7 June 2019
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Последний кандидат» выясняется, что процент браков среди несовершеннолетних слишком высок. Киркман собирался рассмотреть закон о запрете, но проблема оказывается куда сложнее, чем он предполагал.

