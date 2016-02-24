"Descendants of the Sun" is a series about the complicated love story between a brave special forces soldier and a surgeon from a prestigious clinic. In their homeland, the heroes are forced to end their relationship after just one date due to the dangerous service of Shi Jin. However, fate brings the young couple together again in the troubled state of Uruk as peacekeepers. Together, they must navigate through military conflicts and natural disasters, face the test of duty, and encounter deadly danger...

Expand