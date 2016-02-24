Menu
7.3 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun (2016 - 2016)

Descendants of the Sun
Production year 2016
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel KBS2
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Descendants of the Sun" is a series about the complicated love story between a brave special forces soldier and a surgeon from a prestigious clinic. In their homeland, the heroes are forced to end their relationship after just one date due to the dangerous service of Shi Jin. However, fate brings the young couple together again in the troubled state of Uruk as peacekeepers. Together, they must navigate through military conflicts and natural disasters, face the test of duty, and encounter deadly danger...
Cast
Seo Jeong-yeon
An Bo-hyeon
Kim Ji-won
Kim Byeong-cheol
Kang Shin-il
Song Hye-gyo
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.3
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Descendants of the Sun - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 16 episodes
 
