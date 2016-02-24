Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Descendants of the Sun poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Descendants of the Sun Seasons

Descendants of the Sun All seasons

Descendants of the Sun 16+
Production year 2016
Country South Korea
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel KBS2

Series rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Descendants of the Sun"
Descendants of the Sun - Season 1 Season 1
16 episodes 24 February 2016 - 14 April 2016
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more