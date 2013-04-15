Menu
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Defiance All seasons
Defiance
16+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Syfy
Series rating
8.0
12
votes
7
IMDb
All seasons of "Defiance"
Season 1
12 episodes
15 April 2013 - 8 July 2013
Season 2
13 episodes
19 June 2014 - 28 August 2014
Season 3
13 episodes
12 June 2015 - 28 August 2015
