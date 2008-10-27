Menu
Dead Set poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dead Set

Dead Set (2008 - 2008)

Dead Set 18+
Production year 2008
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel E4
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Dead Set" is a British series distributed by the E4 channel. The script for the show was written by Charlie Brooker, the creator of "Black Mirror." The plot focuses on the participants of a reality show called "Big Brother." The characters become live witnesses to a growing zombie virus in the country. According to the original idea of the producers, all the participants in the project were intentionally mismatched in terms of their personalities. After the outbreak of the epidemic, the relationships between the characters only worsen. Instead of coming together in the face of a common danger, they start plotting against each other. It doesn't end well for anyone.
Creator
Charlie Brooker
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed Riq
Adam Deacon
Adam Deacon Space
Andy Nyman
Andy Nyman Patrick
Elyes Gabel
Elyes Gabel Danny
Jaime Winstone Kelly
Series rating

7.3
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Dead Set - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 5 episodes
 
Stills
