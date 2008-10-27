"Dead Set" is a British series distributed by the E4 channel. The script for the show was written by Charlie Brooker, the creator of "Black Mirror." The plot focuses on the participants of a reality show called "Big Brother." The characters become live witnesses to a growing zombie virus in the country. According to the original idea of the producers, all the participants in the project were intentionally mismatched in terms of their personalities. After the outbreak of the epidemic, the relationships between the characters only worsen. Instead of coming together in the face of a common danger, they start plotting against each other. It doesn't end well for anyone.

