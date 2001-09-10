Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Dalnoboyschiki

Dalnoboyschiki (2001 - 2012)

Дальнобойщики
Production year 2001
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 36 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

The Russian TV series "Long-Haul Truckers" tells the story of the challenging everyday lives of long-distance truck drivers on the roads of our vast homeland. Fedor Ivanovich has been driving a heavy trailer for many years, and his life has essentially revolved around the highway. However, his routine is disrupted when he is assigned a completely "green" rookie named Sasha as his partner. Sasha is a very cheerful guy with a light and positive attitude towards life and work. Together, they are tasked with delivering humanitarian aid to soldiers in Chechnya.
Дальнобойщики - trailer
Dalnoboyschiki  trailer
Cast
Cast
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Vladislav Galkin
Nikolay Chindyaykin
Sergey Ugryumov
Yaroslav Boyko
Daria Mikhailova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.2 IMDb
Seasons
Dalnoboyschiki - Season 1 Season 1
2001, 20 episodes
 
Dalnoboyschiki - Season 2 Season 2
2004, 12 episodes
 
Dalnoboyschiki - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 12 episodes
 
