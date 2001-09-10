The Russian TV series "Long-Haul Truckers" tells the story of the challenging everyday lives of long-distance truck drivers on the roads of our vast homeland. Fedor Ivanovich has been driving a heavy trailer for many years, and his life has essentially revolved around the highway. However, his routine is disrupted when he is assigned a completely "green" rookie named Sasha as his partner. Sasha is a very cheerful guy with a light and positive attitude towards life and work. Together, they are tasked with delivering humanitarian aid to soldiers in Chechnya.

