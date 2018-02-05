Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Chuzhaya doch poster
Chuzhaya doch poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Chuzhaya doch

Chuzhaya doch (2018 - 2018)

Чужая дочь 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

Maxim Avdeev had a beloved wife, daughter, and a great passion for car racing. But in one moment, he loses everything. The court wrongly convicts Maxim of a crime he didn't commit and sentences him to 12 years in prison. During his time behind bars, his wife Irina dies, and his daughter is placed in foster care. Upon his release, Maxim finds himself lost in the world and completely alone. However, one day a faint hope emerges to reunite with his daughter, for whom Maxim is willing to give up everything.
Cast
Cast
Igor Petrenko
Igor Petrenko
Lyubov Tolkalina
Lyubov Tolkalina
Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Mikhail Gorevoy
Mikhail Gorevoy
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Anatoly Kot
Anatoly Kot
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
5.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Chuzhaya doch - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more