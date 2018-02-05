Maxim Avdeev had a beloved wife, daughter, and a great passion for car racing. But in one moment, he loses everything. The court wrongly convicts Maxim of a crime he didn't commit and sentences him to 12 years in prison. During his time behind bars, his wife Irina dies, and his daughter is placed in foster care. Upon his release, Maxim finds himself lost in the world and completely alone. However, one day a faint hope emerges to reunite with his daughter, for whom Maxim is willing to give up everything.

