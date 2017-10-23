On the outskirts of the Turkish capital lies the district of Çukur. For many years, the Koçovalı family has ruled these lands, and one of their main established rules is to not engage in drug trafficking. However, a gang emerges with the intention of overthrowing the Koçovalı family and taking control of the district. Meanwhile, the youngest son of the Koçovalı family, Yamach, returns from France, where he had left his hometown many years ago. He arrives with his beloved Sena. Will the young couple be able to find happiness in Turkey?

