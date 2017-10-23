Menu
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.6
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Çukur

Çukur (2017 - …)

Çukur 18+
Production year 2017
Country Turkey
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 2 hours 10 minutes
TV channel Show TV
Runtime 290 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

On the outskirts of the Turkish capital lies the district of Çukur. For many years, the Koçovalı family has ruled these lands, and one of their main established rules is to not engage in drug trafficking. However, a gang emerges with the intention of overthrowing the Koçovalı family and taking control of the district. Meanwhile, the youngest son of the Koçovalı family, Yamach, returns from France, where he had left his hometown many years ago. He arrives with his beloved Sena. Will the young couple be able to find happiness in Turkey?
Kadir Çermik Emmi (Mücahit)
Kubilay Aka Cilasun
Burak Sergen Baykal (Beyefendi)
Mustafa Kirantepe Medet
Perihan Savas Sultan Koçovalı
Rıza Kocaoğlu Aliço
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Çukur - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 33 episodes
 
Çukur - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 34 episodes
 
Çukur - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 28 episodes
 
Çukur - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 39 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
