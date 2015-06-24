Menu
Production year 2015
Country Turkey
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 35 minutes
TV channel Star TV
Runtime 36 hours 25 minutes

TV series description

This is a romantic story about a young and beautiful girl named Aslı. She dreams of becoming a world-famous pastry chef. One day, fate brings her together with a young and wealthy man named Burak. He is considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the country, and many girls dream of winning his affection. However, Burak leaves a completely different impression on Aslı. The two protagonists start to hate each other. Aslı and her friend decide to go to Bodrum, and on the plane, she sees Burak sitting in the neighboring seat...
Mine Tugay
Demet Özdemir
Yusuf Çim
Ekin Mert Daymaz
Kubilay Penbeklioglu
Leyla Uner Ermaya
Seasons
Çilek Kokusu - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 23 episodes
 
