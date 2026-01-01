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Mine Tugay
Mine Tugay Mine Tugay
Kinoafisha Persons Mine Tugay

Mine Tugay

Mine Tugay

Date of Birth
28 July 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Behzat Ç. Bir Ankara Polisiyesi 8.6
Behzat Ç. Bir Ankara Polisiyesi (2010)
As Time Goes By 7.2
As Time Goes By (2010)
The Void 6.9
The Void (2021)

Filmography

Can Borcu 5
Can Borcu
Drama 2024, Turkey
Gülümse Kaderine 5.8
Gülümse Kaderine
Drama 2022, Turkey
The Void 6.9
The Void
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2021, Turkey
Zalim Istanbul 6.4
Zalim Istanbul
Drama 2019, Turkey
Çilek Kokusu 5.9
Çilek Kokusu
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Turkey
As Time Goes By 7.2
As Time Goes By
Drama 2010, Turkey
Behzat Ç. Bir Ankara Polisiyesi 8.6
Behzat Ç. Bir Ankara Polisiyesi
Drama, Action, Crime 2010, Turkey
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