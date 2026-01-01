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Filmography
Mine Tugay
Mine Tugay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mine Tugay
Mine Tugay
Mine Tugay
Date of Birth
28 July 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
Behzat Ç. Bir Ankara Polisiyesi
(2010)
7.2
As Time Goes By
(2010)
6.9
The Void
(2021)
Filmography
5
Can Borcu
Drama
2024, Turkey
5.8
Gülümse Kaderine
Drama
2022, Turkey
6.9
The Void
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2021, Turkey
6.4
Zalim Istanbul
Drama
2019, Turkey
5.9
Çilek Kokusu
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Turkey
7.2
As Time Goes By
Drama
2010, Turkey
8.6
Behzat Ç. Bir Ankara Polisiyesi
Drama, Action, Crime
2010, Turkey
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