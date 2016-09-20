Menu
Bull All seasons
Bull
16+
Production year
2016
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Series rating
7.2
All seasons of "Bull"
Season 1
23 episodes
20 September 2016 - 23 May 2017
Season 2
22 episodes
26 September 2017 - 8 May 2018
Season 3
22 episodes
24 September 2018 - 13 May 2019
Season 4
20 episodes
23 September 2019 - 4 May 2020
Season 5
16 episodes
16 November 2020 - 17 May 2021
Season 6
22 episodes
7 October 2021 - 26 May 2022
