Bull All seasons

Bull 16+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel CBS

Series rating

7.2
7.1 IMDb
All seasons of "Bull"
Bull - Season 1 Season 1
23 episodes 20 September 2016 - 23 May 2017
 
Bull - Season 2 Season 2
22 episodes 26 September 2017 - 8 May 2018
 
Bull - Season 3 Season 3
22 episodes 24 September 2018 - 13 May 2019
 
Bull - Season 4 Season 4
20 episodes 23 September 2019 - 4 May 2020
 
Bull - Season 5 Season 5
16 episodes 16 November 2020 - 17 May 2021
 
Bull - Season 6 Season 6
22 episodes 7 October 2021 - 26 May 2022
 
