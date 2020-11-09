Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Bomba poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Bomba

Bomba (2020 - 2020)

Bomba 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 55 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 7 hours 20 minutes
Cast
Cast
Evgeny Tkachuk
Evgeny Tkachuk
Viktor Dobronravov
Viktor Dobronravov
Evgeniya Brik
Evgeniya Brik
Olga Filimonova
Olga Filimonova
Michael Khmurov
Michael Khmurov
Andrey Smelov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2020 
Seasons
Bomba - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more