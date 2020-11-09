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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Bomba
Bomba (2020 - 2020)
Bomba
18+
Drama
Production year
2020
Country
Russia
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
55 minutes
TV channel
Россия 1
Runtime
7 hours 20 minutes
Cast
Cast
Evgeny Tkachuk
Viktor Dobronravov
Evgeniya Brik
Olga Filimonova
Michael Khmurov
Andrey Smelov
Cast and Crew
Series rating
5.9
Rate
13
votes
6.1
IMDb
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In the Drama genre
In series of Russia
In series of 2020
Seasons
Season 1
2020,
8 episodes
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