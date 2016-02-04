Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Black Widows

Black Widows (2016 - 2017)

Black Widows 18+
Production year 2016
Country Finland
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 40 minutes
TV channel TV3
Runtime 10 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Black Widows" is a crime story about three middle-aged friends who are tired of enduring the abuse from their unbearable husbands. Instead of filing for divorce, the heroines decide to get rid of them in a more dangerous way. Without much hesitation, the tormented wives devise the perfect plan to eliminate their husbands. All they need to do is stage an unfortunate accident to finally gain the desired freedom. However, after carrying out their plan, things don't get easier, and the lives of the best friends descend into utter chaos.
Cast
Peter Stormare
Cecilia Forss
Ken Vedsegaard
Synnøve Macody Lund
Johannes Kuhnke
Beate Bille
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
Black Widows - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 8 episodes
 
Black Widows - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 8 episodes
 
Stills
