"Black Widows" is a crime story about three middle-aged friends who are tired of enduring the abuse from their unbearable husbands. Instead of filing for divorce, the heroines decide to get rid of them in a more dangerous way. Without much hesitation, the tormented wives devise the perfect plan to eliminate their husbands. All they need to do is stage an unfortunate accident to finally gain the desired freedom. However, after carrying out their plan, things don't get easier, and the lives of the best friends descend into utter chaos.

