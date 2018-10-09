The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: The Rise of the Green Light Babies
Season 2 / Episode 19 October 2018
The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues
Season 2 / Episode 216 October 2018
The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry
Season 2 / Episode 323 October 2018
The Book of Consequences: Chapter Four: Translucent Freak
Season 2 / Episode 430 October 2018
The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem
Season 2 / Episode 513 November 2018
The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi
Season 2 / Episode 620 November 2018
The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange
Season 2 / Episode 727 November 2018
The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus
Season 2 / Episode 84 December 2018
The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of the Magi
Season 2 / Episode 911 December 2018
The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros
Season 2 / Episode 1021 January 2019
The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son
Season 2 / Episode 1128 January 2019
The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust
Season 2 / Episode 124 February 2019
The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire
Season 2 / Episode 1311 February 2019
The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin
Season 2 / Episode 144 March 2019
The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha
Season 2 / Episode 1511 March 2019
The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega
Season 2 / Episode 1618 March 2019
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Черная молния» Дженнифер и Пэйнкиллер продолжают сближаться, в то время как Ликер и его бандиты атакуют Джефферсона. Впереди родственников ждет решающая схватка со Смотрителем. Какая из сторон победит?
