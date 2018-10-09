Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Black Lightning Seasons Season 2 Episode 4

Black Lightning 2018 episode 4 season 2

"Black Lightning" season 2 all episodes
The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: The Rise of the Green Light Babies
Season 2 / Episode 1 9 October 2018
The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues
Season 2 / Episode 2 16 October 2018
The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry
Season 2 / Episode 3 23 October 2018
The Book of Consequences: Chapter Four: Translucent Freak
Season 2 / Episode 4 30 October 2018
The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem
Season 2 / Episode 5 13 November 2018
The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi
Season 2 / Episode 6 20 November 2018
The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange
Season 2 / Episode 7 27 November 2018
The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus
Season 2 / Episode 8 4 December 2018
The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of the Magi
Season 2 / Episode 9 11 December 2018
The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros
Season 2 / Episode 10 21 January 2019
The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son
Season 2 / Episode 11 28 January 2019
The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust
Season 2 / Episode 12 4 February 2019
The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire
Season 2 / Episode 13 11 February 2019
The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin
Season 2 / Episode 14 4 March 2019
The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha
Season 2 / Episode 15 11 March 2019
The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega
Season 2 / Episode 16 18 March 2019
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Черная молния» Хендерсон пытается вывести Тобиаса на чистую воду, но преступник использует связи. Джефферсон адаптируется к роли учителя, но его разногласия с новым директором достигают критической отметки.

